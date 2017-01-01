Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41) dives in safe at home ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) during the third inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway (32) talks to starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits an RBI triple against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (left) takes the ball to relieve starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (center) during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers in the game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes (7) hits a ground rule double against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians starter Josh Tomlin pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Michael Brantley dives safely back to first baseduring the fourth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana reacts after striking out against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) makes a catch of a ball hit by Detroit Tigers Andrew Romine during the second inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Tiger Jose Iglesias is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Michael Brantley hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor, front right, talks to Carlos Santana who was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Roberto Perez receives congratulations from Michael Brantley (23) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. (center right) gets between Carlos Santana (center) and Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (second from right) after Santana was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jason Kipnis is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez, front right, receives congratulations from Edwin Encarnacion, left, after he hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)