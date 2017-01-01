Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (right) is congratulated by Yan Gomes after the scored on Lindor's two-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the seventh inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte reaches for a ball hit by Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during the first inning Thursday in Cleveland. Gurriel was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber winds up during the first inning against the Houston Astros, Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki flips his bat after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber during the third inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers during the second inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Josh Reddick can't hold on to the ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion during the sixth inning Thursday in Cleveland. Encarnacion was safe at second base on the error by Reddick. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the seventh inning Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor tags out Houston Astros' Jose Altuve at second base on a steal attempt during the ninth inning Thursday in Cleveland. The Indians won 4-3. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (right) and Jason Kipnis celebrate after the Indians defeated the Houston Astros 4-3 Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)