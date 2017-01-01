Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) is congratulated by catcher Yan Gomes after they defeated the Seattle Mariners Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his ball after hitting a two-RBI single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo in the first inning Saturday in Cleveland. Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (left) and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate after they defeated the Seattle Mariners Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)