Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana, right, is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez (left) forces out Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) during the second inning Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Texas Rangers Mike Napoli uses bug spray to help repel small flying bugs that swarmed the ballpark before the first inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (left) tags out Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez at third during the sixth inning Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians Brandon Guyer (center) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on an RBI single by Austin Jackson during the second inning Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (left) catches the throw from starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to force out Texas Rangers Shin-Soo Choo on his attempted bunt during the fifth inning Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)