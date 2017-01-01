Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes (right) and Michael Brantley score on teammate Jason Kipnis' two-run double off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Rick Porcello during the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana scores the go-ahead run on a Mark Reynolds single to left field during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher (right) looks back to home plate umpire Bill Miller after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit Sunda. Heading to the plate is catcher Carlos Santana. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) hits a two-run double off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Rick Porcello during the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) high-fives catcher Yan Gomes after their 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Matt Tuiasosopo for the final out in the tenth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher (center) celebrates the team's 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning of the American League MLB baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Bourn is tagged out by Detroit Tigers shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a rundown during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Jason Giambi tosses his bat after a strike during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Rich Hill throws during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians' Asdrubal Cabrera bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A breast cancer awarness logo is seen on Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)