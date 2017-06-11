Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, top, tags out Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer is safe on a steal to second base as Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez can't handle the ball in the sixth inning of their game in Cleveland. Zimmer advanced to third base on a throwing error by catcher Omar Narvaez. The Indians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor bunts in the third inning of their game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland. Lindor was out on batter's interference to catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of their game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits an RBI-single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana in the second inning in Cleveland. Edwin Encarnacion scored on the play. The Indians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson in the third inning of their game in Cleveland. Davidson was out on the play. The Indians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall, right, celebrates with Francisco Lindor after they defeated the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez throws out Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia at first base in the first inning of their game in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
