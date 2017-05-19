Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (right) looks on as Houston Astros Josh Reddick rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a game, Friday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Friday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, is picked off by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the first inning of a game, Friday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians'Francisco Lindor runs to first during the third inning of a game against the Houston Astros, Friday in Houston. Lindor was safe on an error by Jose Altuve. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion celebrates his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton with teammate Carlos Santana (41) during the fourth inning of a game, Friday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, right, attempts to score past Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Houston. Lindor was tagged out by Morton on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)