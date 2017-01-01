Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin works in the first inning of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes (right) is greeted by Giovanny Urshela (left) after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore during the third inning Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik slides into home plate to score as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (right) turns to make the tag during the third inning Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (center) is greeted by catcher Yan Gomes (left) and manager Terry Francona (right) while being removed during the eighth inning of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela (right) is greeted by Michael Brantley, after scoring during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants Monday in San Francisco. Cleveland won 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits an RBI single off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore during the fifth inning Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor stops a ground ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang during the second inning Monday in San Francisco. Lindor made the throw to first base for the out. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez heads for the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) embraces catcher Yan Gomes at the end of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday in San Francisco. Cleveland won 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (right) reaches first base for a single as San Francisco Giants first baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang reaches for the throw during the fifth inning Monday in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)