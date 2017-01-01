Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, high-fives teammate Francisco Lindor after scoring on a double by Roberto Perez in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning inning Wednesday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (top) rounds the bases past Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning Wednesday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez (right) doubles in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the fifth inning Wednesday in Baltimore. Bradley Zimmer scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, left, fist bumps catcher Roberto Perez after pitching a three-up, three-down third inning against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)