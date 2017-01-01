Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dario Alvarez in the seventh inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Roberto Perez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI-single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinosv (right) is congratulated by Delino DeShields after Chirinos hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits an RBI-single off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the third inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (right) tags out Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley at home plate in the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus throws to first base after getting Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor out at second base in the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Michael Brantley was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during the third inning against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ernesto Frieri (left) throws out Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis at first base after Kipnis bunted in the seventh inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre looks toward first base after getting Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall out at third base in the eighth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Bradley Zimmer bunted into a fielder's choice and was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3 Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)