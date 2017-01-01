Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Incarnacion (right) is congratulated by teammate Daniel Robertson after hitting a home run in the third inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) tags out Minnesota Twins Max Kepler (26) in the second inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians Erick Gonzalez wore a Father Day message on his eye tape during a game against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion (10) is congratulated by Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez after a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians Edwin Encarnacion (10), Roberto Perez (55) and Andrew Miller celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller narrowly tags the base getting a diving Minnesota Twins Eddie Rosario out at first to end the game on a reviewed play in the ninth inning Sunday in Minneapolis. The Indians defeated the Twins 5-2. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41), Jose Ramirez (11), Bradley Zimmer (4) and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, to sweep the four game series Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)