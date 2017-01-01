Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez runs past Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo to score during the third inning of a game in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Orioles' Craig Gentry (left) falls after being hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the second inning of a game in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a game in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson follows through on a triple in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo and home plate umpire Adam Hamari during the second inning of a game in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on a triple by Austin Jackson during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland Indians greet Edwin Encarnacion (10) after he scored on a single by Austin Jackson during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Thursday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
