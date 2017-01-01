Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (right) congratulates Asdrubal Cabrera after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Mike Aviles (right) and Michael Brantley run after a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Domonic Brown in the sixth inning on Wednesday in Cleveland. Brown was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (right) slides safely into home plate as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz waits for the ball in the third inning on Wednesday in Cleveland. Kipnis scored on a two-RBI double by Asdrubal Cabrera. Indians' Michael Brantley also scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cliff Lee delivers in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (left) tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Rollins at second base in the first inning on Wednesday in Cleveland. Rollinswas trying to steal the base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, in Cleveland. Bauer pitched five innings and gave up one hit and the Indians won 6-0. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Ryan Raburn hits an RBI-double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cliff Lee in the fifth inning on Wednesday, in Cleveland. Mark Reynolds scored. Raburn tied a career-high with four hits and the Indians won 6-0. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)