Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani in the eighth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana reacts after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman in the seventh inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting against Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman in the first inning Monday in Cleveland. Brantley hit a sacrifice fly and Bradley Zimmer scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin waits for Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart to run the bases after Cozart hit a solo home run in the sixth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a one-run double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman in the sixth inning Monday in Cleveland. Carlos Santana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart watches his solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the sixth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the sixth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer hits an RBI-single off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Blake Wood in the seventh inning Monday in Cleveland. Giovanny Urshela scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Cingrani, right, waits for Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana to run the bases after Santana hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer (right) celebrate after they defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)