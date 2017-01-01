Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning Thursday in Minneapolis. The Indians won 6-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' players celebrate their 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Thursday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley avoids an inside pitch by Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Taylor Rogers in the seventh inning Thursday in Minneapolis. The Indians won 6-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer (right) has a chat with catcher Roberto Perez in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins Thursday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana keeps his face partly covered in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins Thursday in Minneapolis. Santana had two RBI's in the Indians 6-2 win. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Martinez jogs home with the go-ahead run after teammate Michael Brantley drew a bases loaded walk by Minnesota Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers (left) in the seventh inning Thursday in Minneapolis. The Indians won 6-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' players including Carlos Santana, right, celebrate their 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Thursday in Minneapolis. Santana had two RBI's in the game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer (center) gives a tap to manager Terry Francona as he leaves in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday in Minneapolis. The Indians won 6-2, with Bauer picking up his first win. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)