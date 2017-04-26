Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his two-run single off Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Cleveland. The Astros catcher is Brian McCann. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Josh Reddick can't get to an RBI double by Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley during the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen pumps his fist after the Indians defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana watches his two-run double off Houston Astros relief pitcher Michael Feliz during the sixth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his RBI double off Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. during the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Michael Brantley scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his RBI double off Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. during the first inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Evan Gattis is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fourth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning against the Houston Astros, Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Brian McCann is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the sixth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
