Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher singles off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jarrod Parker in the third inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis jogs home after a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez delivers against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Nick Swisher runs to first to get Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) on a groundout in the first inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher greets Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after Cabrerra's solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Asdrubal Cabrera watches his solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jarrod Parker in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
A fan cheers for Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher as he comes to the plate in the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana, left, delivers a new ball to starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez in the third inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (left) takes the ball from Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez (30) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Giambi singles off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Chris Resop with the bases loaded to drive in two runs in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher points to Jason Giambi after scoring on a bases-loaded single by Giambi in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher, left, and Justin Masterson laugh in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Mark Reynolds throws out Oakland Athletics' Luke Montz in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday in Cleveland. The Indians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Joe Smith after the final out in a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Oakland Athletics' Derek Norris reacts after striking out against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Joe Smith in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday in Cleveland. The Indians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)