Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' right fielder Abraham Almonte catches a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte, left, scores past Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes scores on a sacrifice fly hit by Francisco Lindor against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) throws to first base after forcing Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (10) out at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians' Abraham Almonte, left, scores past Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez rounds the bases after his home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister (34) and catcher Yan Gomes (7) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, left, and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)