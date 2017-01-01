Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers to Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia during the first inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel scores as Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes misses the throw on a hit by Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera during the third inning Friday in Cleveland. Kluber backs up the play. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (22) slides safely into home as Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez grabs a high throw during the first inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians fan Mandy Belcher of Amherst, Ohio, waits out a rain shower before the Indians' game against the Chicago White Sox Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (41) greets Edwin Encarnacion, after Encarnacion's two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (11) is safe at second with a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, as Tim Anderson (7) is late with the tag during the fifth inning Friday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen, left, is congratulated by first baseman Carlos Santana, after getting Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera out at first, Friday in Cleveland. The Indians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his two-run double off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jake Petricka, in front of catcher Omar Narvaez during the eighth inning Friday in Cleveland. The Indians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Phil Long)