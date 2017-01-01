Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes (7) is greeted by Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhal after his three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the third inning inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes is safe on a double as he faces off with Houston Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve in the second inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians' shortstop Francisco Lindor and center fielder Bradley Zimmer celebrate their 8-6 win over the Houston Astros' Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar delivers against the Houston Astros in the first inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes is congratulated in the dugout by teammate Daniel Robertson after his three-run home run against the Houston Astros also scored Lonnie Chisenhall and Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians' pitching coach Mickey Callaway holds a conference on the mound with pitcher Danny Salazar and teammates as they face off against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is greeted by teammate Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Cleveland Indians' pitcher Danny Salazar delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (left) and left fielder Norichika Aoki scramble for a line-drive single off the bat Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion in the second inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki makes a throw to second base as Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes doubles on a fly ball to left field scoring Indians Edwin Encarnacion in the second inning Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Richard Carson)