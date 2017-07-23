Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Tyler Olson, right, and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate after the Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes throws out Toronto Blue Jays' Miguel Montero at first base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Tyler Olson delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Tyler Olson, right, and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate after the Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 in a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits an RBI-single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Giovanny Urshela scored on the play. The Indians won 8-1. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer watches his ball after hitting a three-run double off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates with Michael Brantley after both scored on a three-run double hit by Brandon Guyer in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela slides safely into home plate as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero tries to get hold of the ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Urshela scored on an RBI-single by Francisco Lindor. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Carlos Santana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley, right, is congratulated by Carlos Santana after hitting a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Santana also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ, foreground, waits for Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley to run the bases after Brantley hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Carlos Santana also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, right, congratulates Michael Brantley after Brantley hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers to Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor barehands a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Donaldson was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)