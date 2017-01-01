Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (left) reaches for the pick-off throw as Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez slides in trying to steal second base during the first inning of an opening day game in Arlington, Texas, Monday. Gomez was out on the play. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of an opening day game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (left) licks his fingers after giving up a solo home run to Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (right) running the bases during the second inning of an opening day game in Arlington, Texas, Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) plays a double off the wall hit by Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara during the first inning of an opening day game in Arlington, Texas, Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez (left) gets a congratulation from third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) after Ramirez hit a two run homer during the fourth inning of an opening day game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday. Indians Edwin Encarnacion also scored on the play. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (left) is tagged out trying to steal second base against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the first inning of an opening day game in Arlington, Texas, Monday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen (left) and catcher Yan Gomes (7) celebrate the final out ending the opening day game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday. The Indians won 8-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)