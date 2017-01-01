Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller hits an RBI-single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. Kevin Kiermaier scored on the play. Indians catcher Yan Gomes (left) watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall watches his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer in the first inning Monday in Cleveland. Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor tosses the ball to first base to get out Tampa Bay Rays' Colby Rasmus in the fifth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brad Miller scores against Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes in the third inning Monday in Cleveland. Miller scored on a sacrifice fly by Steven Souza Jr. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chase Whitley in the seventh inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, right, celebrates with relief pitcher Cody Allen after the Indians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor watches his ball after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz in the eighth inning Monday in Cleveland. The Indians won 8-7. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)