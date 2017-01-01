Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (left) connects for a run-scoring single as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart looks on during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (11) slaps hands with Yan Gomes (left) after scoring a run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes is hit on the helmet by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds reliever Jumbo Diaz during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (center) makes a catch on a pop fly hit by Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (right) as umpire Gabe Morales during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (10) shakes hands with manager Tony Francona (left) as teammates Carlos Santana (second from left) and Jose Ramirez (second from right) look on during player introductions prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cincinnati Reds' Dilson Herrera (15) is tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, left, during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. The Indians defeated the Reds 8-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Ryan Merritt throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians mascot Slider (right front) and Cincinnati Reds mascot Mr. Red, left, stand near their respective teams during the national anthem prior to a spring training baseball game Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion (left) gives autographs to fans prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)