Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson signals to Edwin Encarnacion at third base to run home on a wild pitch from Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Drew Storen to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett in the third inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes watches his solo home run hit off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett in the third inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (center) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by Michael Brantley off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett in the third inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton misses a ball hit for a triple by Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson in the second inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (6) on a steal attempt in the second inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits an RBI single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett in the third inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona works in the dugout in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza (9) to prevent the game-tying run in the eighth inning Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)