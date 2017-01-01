Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, signals in front of Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund for Jason Kipnis to follow him to the plate on a double by Daniel Robertson in the second inning Sunday in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera as he tried to score on a double by Austin Jackson during the fourth inning Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor runs down a groundout on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas to end the third inning Sunday in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson hits a two-run double during the second inning Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar for the final out of the fifth inning Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer kicks the mound as rain pelts him prior to a second-inning rain delay against the Kansas City Royals Sunday in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez (55) and Jason Kipnis greet each other after both scored against the Kansas City Royals on a double by Daniel Robertson in the second inning Sunday in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after being tagged out at home as he tried to score on a double by Austin Jackson during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a two-run double during the second inning Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, top, celebrates with Jason Kipnis after scoring on a two-run double hit by Roberto Perez during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis slides home to score on a two-run double by Daniel Robertson during the second inning Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer looks at the rain next to first base umpire Chris Conroy just prior to a second inning rain delay was called during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)