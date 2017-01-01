Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) is congratulated by catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3 in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis (left) is congratulated by teammate Daniel Robertson after the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3 in a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws to first base to get Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar in the ninth inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. Escobar was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson bats against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. Robertson was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins' Hector Santiago in the second inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. Daniel Robertson scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (left) is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after Santana hit a solo home run off Minnesota Twins' Hector Santiago in the third inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis watches his ball after hitting a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' Adam Wilk in the third inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. Lonnie Chisenhall and Roberto Perez scored on the play. Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, right, is congratulated by Lonnie Chisenhall (center) and Roberto Perez after Kipnis hit a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins' Adam Wilk in the third inning of a baseball Sunday in Cleveland. Chisenhall and Perez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez hits a single in the third inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall jumps for a ball hit for a double by Minnesota Twins' Kennys Vargas in the sixth inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano tags out Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis in the eighth inning of a game, Sunday in Cleveland. The Indians won 8-3. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)