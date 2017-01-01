Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (right) is congratulated by Jose Ramirez after Zimmer hit a two-run home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Frankie Montas in the eighth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer hits a two-run double off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis, left, celebrates with Michael Brantley after Kipnis hit a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor points toward first base at Michael Brantley after Lindor scored on Brantley's RBI-single in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion tosses the ball to Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis to get Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce out at first base in the second inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor scored on the play. Catcher Josh Phegley watches. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (right) is congratulated by Bradley Zimmer after Santana scored on a one-run double hit by Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning Tuesday against the Oakland A's in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a one-run double off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray in the fourth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Carlos Santana scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor fields a ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland.Davis was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)