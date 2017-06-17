Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero pumps his fist in celebration at the final out as the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 9-3 in game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer follows through as he grounds into an RBI fielder's choice off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Buddy Boshers in the sixth inning during the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, right, steals second base in front of Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier in the first inning during game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. Zimmer drove in two runs in the inning on a single. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister throws against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero pumps his fist in celebration at the final out as the Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 in game one of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez high-fives through the victory line after theIndians defeated the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, bottom, steals second ahead of the tag by Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. Initially called out, the call was reversed after review. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a double header Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez, top, reaches for an errant throw and collides with Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton who advanced to third base on the play in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez rounds third base on a solo home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Wimmers in the sixth inning during the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of baseball game two of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)