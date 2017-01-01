Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (left) and Carlos Santana (right) jog to the dugout after scoring on a Jose Ramirez single in the fourth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez applies the tag on Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor who was caught stealing second in the fourth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara and Shin-Soo Choo, right, of South Korea celebrate a two-run home run by Mazara off a pitch from Cleveland Indians' Danny Salazar as catcher Roberto Perez (right) stands by the plate in the first inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar throws to the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) throws to the Cleveland Indians in the first inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (11) is tagged out by Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli in the fourth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. The Indians Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor scored on a single by Ramirez, who was thrown out trying to advance to second. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) circles third on his way home past Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo after hitting a solo home run off of Rangers starter Cole Hamels in the sixth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pulls starting pitcher Danny Salazar (center) from the game as catcher Roberto Perez, and Edwin Encarnacion stand by the mound in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez sniffs the bat during an at-bat against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar as catcher Roberto Perez stands by the plate in the sixth inning Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Gomez walked in the at-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)