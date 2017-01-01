Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez (center) is congratulated after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning Friday in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar winds up during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland during the fifth inning Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Yan Gomes during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes watches his RBI single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland during the fourth inning Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel catches a deep fly ball from Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion during the fourth inning Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland gets a new ball after walking Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer with the bases loaded as Edwin Encarnacion (left) scores from third during the fifth inning Friday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Delanie Bowersoch, 11, of Spencerville, Ohio, smiles as Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (right) signs an autograph on her jersey before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)