Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (left) catches the throw from starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco to force out Texas Rangers Shin-Soo Choo on his attempted bunt during the fifth inning Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana looks out at the field before an opening day game against the Texas Rangers Monday in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)