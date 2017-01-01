Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Bourn makes a running catch on a line drive in 2012 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Bourn catches a ball off the bat of Washington Nationals' Roger Bernadina during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in July in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Bourn, holds his son, Bryson, 3, during a news conference after a spring training baseball workout Friday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Bourn robs San Diego Padres' Cameron Maybin with a diving catch in left center field during the second inning of a baseball game in 2012 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Atlanta Braves' Michael Bourn looks to home plate umpire Marvin Hudson as he beats the tag at home plate to score off a ground out by teammate Jason Heyward in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in 2012 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)