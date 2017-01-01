Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (right) congratulates Edwin Encarnacion after Encarnacion hit a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, scores as Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt waits in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. Ramirez scored on an RBI-single by Yan Gomes. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (right) congratulates Austin Jackson after Jackson hit a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden in the third inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen in the ninth inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso points after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in the seventh inning Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes hits an RBI-single off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden in the fourth inning Monday in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (right) is congratulated by catcher Yan Gomes after the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (left) and Bradley Zimmer celebrate after the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.