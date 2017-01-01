Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Yandy Diaz scores on a base hit by Richie Shaffer during the first inning of a spring training game, March 20, in Goodyear, Ariz., as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal stands near the plate. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Indians' Yandy Diaz scores on a base hit by Richie Shaffer during the first inning of a spring training game, March 20, in Goodyear, Ariz., as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal stands near the plate. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley (23), Jason Kipnis (22) and Francisco Lindor all talk prior to batting at the team's spring training facility Feb. 20, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Dominican Republic's Carlos Santana hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic game against the United States, March 18, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)