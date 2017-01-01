Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in June 2017, in Cleveland. Francona missed Tuesday night's game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.
The Indians said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
In this May 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Francona missed Tuesday night's game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.
The Indians said doctors for now have ruled out major health issues and Francona will be monitored the next several weeks.
The 58-year-old Francona left Monday night's game because he wasn't feeling well. He spent several hours at Cleveland Clinic and underwent a series of tests. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)