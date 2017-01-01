Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Kyle Crockett signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen (37) walks in Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon (left) for a run during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in March 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)