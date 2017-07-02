Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez is congratulated by teammates after he hits a three run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches batting practice before an opening day game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas in April 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (17) in the first inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in April 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)