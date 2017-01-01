Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jacob Salamon (left) and his brother Jeremiah sit in their seats in a steady rain after it was announced that a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians was postponed, Friday in Detroit. The brothers had traveled from Austin, Texas, with their family to watch the Tigers. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers to Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor in the first inning of a game, June 15, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (left) fist bumps catcher Roberto Perez after pitching a three-up, three-down third inning in a game against the Baltimore Orioles, June 21 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Cleveland lindians pitcher Ryan Merritt throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader, June 17 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)