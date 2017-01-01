Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez breaks his bat but manages a run-scoring single against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
In this Feb. 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez gets into position to throw the ball at the Indians baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. WBC games are sure to inspire maximum effort by players eager to win for their country, which is exactly what worries their big league bosses. "It's an honor for me to be chosen. It's a rare opportunity for a ballplayer to represent his country, said Indians catcher Roberto Perez, who will play for Puerto Rico. ``Injuries are always going to be there. It's something you can't control. It's a risk, but to have the chance to represent your country is unique." (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)