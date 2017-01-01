Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his ball after hitting against Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning of a game, May 31, in Cleveland. Brantley was safe at second base on an error by Khris Davis. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Joseph Colon has been suspended for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball's drug program following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Saturday. (AP Photo)