Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley signs autographs before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland, Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley hits a double off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy in the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians right fielder Brandon Guyer makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier in the first inning of a game in May 12 2017 in Cleveland at Progressive Field. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Nov. 2016 file photo, Cleveland Indians' Brandon Guyer celebrates as he heads for home to score on a home run by Rajai Davis in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file)