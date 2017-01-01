Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti helps Edwin Encarnacion with his jersey, Thursday in Cleveland. One win from a World Series baseball title last season, the Indians finalized a $65 million, three-year contract with free agent slugger Encarnacion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
More than 250 Summa Health System doctors voted “no confidence” in President and CEO Thomas Malone and his leadership team in a standing-room-only meeting Thursday night and have called for the leaders’ resignations.