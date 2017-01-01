Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians left fielder Daniel Robertson tosses his bat away after earning a walk against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring training game March 11, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (left) tags out Cleveland Indians left fielder Daniel Robertson trying to steal second base during the third inning of a spring game March 11, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)