Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall (left) leaves with assistant trainer Jeff Desjardins (right) during the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs, March 24 in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Eric Stamets (left) bounces off of left fielder Abraham Almonte (right) as they both miss a pop fly hit by Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon during the third inning of a spring training game March 11, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)