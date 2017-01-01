Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers delivers against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday, March 10, 2013, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers delivers against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes slides into second with a double ahead of the throw to Texas Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers warms up in the bullpen before an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Matt Antonelli bats against the Texas Rangers in an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Carrasco pitches against the Texas Rangers in an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Brian Jeroloman is tagged out at the plate by Texas Rangers catcher Zach Zaneski (1) in the eighth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. The Rangers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)