Cleveland Indians right fielder Bradley Zimmer catches a fly ball to put out Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera in the third inning of a spring training game March 18, in Surprise, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer (right) warms up along with Tyler Naquin (left) and Daniel Robertson (center) at the team's spring training facility Feb. 19, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer watches the flight of his home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a spring training game March 5, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.