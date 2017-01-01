Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong throws during the fifth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, in May 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong stands on the mound before being relieved during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers in May 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)