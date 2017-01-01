Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson signals to Edwin Encarnacion at third base to run home on a wild pitch from Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Drew Storen to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a game, May 23, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall in the eighth inning Wednesday in Cleveland. Duvall was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)