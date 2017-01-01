Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Giovanny Urshela (left) douses teammate Francisco Lindor after Lindor hit a solo home run in the 10th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion, left, celebrates with Carlos Santana (41) and Francisco Lindor after hitting a game-winning grand slam off Los Angeles Angels' Bud Norris during the 11th inning Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 11-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)